Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Buys 186 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up 1.2% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SDY. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $120.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,749. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $132.50. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.61.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

