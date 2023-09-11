Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 27,019 Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,000. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF makes up about 5.0% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 461.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.84. The stock had a trading volume of 287,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,963. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.90. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.56 and a fifty-two week high of $100.18.

About Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

