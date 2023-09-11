Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

SPYV stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.41. 753,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,545. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.17 and a 52 week high of $44.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

