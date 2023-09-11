Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises 2.2% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.40. The stock had a trading volume of 3,313,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,855,910. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average is $36.90. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

