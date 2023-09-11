Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,742 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 58.2% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.77. 3,139,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,964,017. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.23. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $43.03.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.94%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENB. Scotiabank began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Enbridge from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Enbridge from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Enbridge in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Enbridge

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.