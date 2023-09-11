Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 83 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 0.9% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 81,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,942,000 after acquiring an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 644.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 21,340 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,799,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.1 %

GLD stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $178.32. 2,840,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,993,608. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $150.57 and a 12-month high of $191.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $179.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.84.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

