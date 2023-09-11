Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 1.6% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. HSBC upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Wolfe Research cut Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.43.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.76. 9,089,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,901,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.54 and its 200-day moving average is $108.27.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

