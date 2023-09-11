Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 375.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 220.3% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK traded up $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.80. 8,522,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,100,252. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.39. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $29.43 and a 1 year high of $51.33.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

