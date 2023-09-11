Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.9% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $254,597,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.78. 1,664,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,152,983. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.71. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $65.96 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

