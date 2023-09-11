Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Purchased by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,807 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. owned about 0.28% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $12,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 301.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,050,000 after buying an additional 643,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,706,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,060,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,113,000 after buying an additional 502,684 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,183,000 after buying an additional 340,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 66.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 431,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,183,000 after buying an additional 171,536 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $153,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,344.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $153,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,344.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $920,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,311,597.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,054 in the last three months. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BFAM stock traded down $1.32 on Monday, hitting $92.61. The stock had a trading volume of 190,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,163. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $98.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.93.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $603.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.65 million. Analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BFAM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.13.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Further Reading

