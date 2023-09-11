Brokerages Set CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Price Target at $30.86

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.86.

CEVA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CEVA in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered CEVA from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on CEVA from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on CEVA from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get CEVA alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CEVA

Insider Transactions at CEVA

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Louis Silver sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $177,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,122. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CEVA by 418.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in CEVA by 122.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CEVA by 36.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in CEVA during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in CEVA by 28.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CEVA opened at $23.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.82. CEVA has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $543.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.11.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $26.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.01 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEVA Company Profile

(Get Free Report

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing technologies to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.