Brokerages Set Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Price Target at $149.00

Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Jacobs Solutions news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,216,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $910,042.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 581,292 shares in the company, valued at $79,357,983.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,685,100. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of J. Third Point LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 629.4% during the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,354,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,217 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after acquiring an additional 798,125 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after acquiring an additional 529,557 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,588,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,891,000. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $130.74 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.60. Jacobs Solutions has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $137.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

