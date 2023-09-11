Brokerages Set Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) PT at $109.75

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.75.

LGND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $63.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.30 and its 200 day moving average is $71.73. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.77 and a 1 year high of $97.65.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.74 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 6.82%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

