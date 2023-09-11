Brokerages Set NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Price Target at GBX 6,700

NEXT plc (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,700 ($84.62).

NXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,400 ($68.20) to GBX 5,700 ($71.99) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,500 ($82.09) to GBX 7,000 ($88.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get NEXT alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NXT

NEXT Price Performance

Insider Activity at NEXT

Shares of NXT opened at GBX 7,169.20 ($90.54) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,935 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 6,756.85. NEXT has a 1-year low of GBX 4,306 ($54.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 7,228 ($91.29). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 1,244.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, insider Amanda James sold 5,500 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,903 ($87.18), for a total value of £379,665 ($479,496.08). Company insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

NEXT Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.