Brokerages Set PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target at $26.91

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.91.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PWSC shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded PowerSchool from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on PowerSchool from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

In related news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $40,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,627.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Marcy Daniel sold 2,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $40,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,627.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CTO Devendra Singh sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $43,775.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,348.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,404 shares of company stock valued at $2,187,158. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 262.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PowerSchool during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of PowerSchool by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PWSC opened at $22.31 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average of $20.23. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.62 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 7.17% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $173.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.28 million. Equities analysts predict that PowerSchool will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

