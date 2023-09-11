Brokerages Set SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Price Target at $34.47

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.47.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SLG. BTIG Research cut their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Piper Sandler raised SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLG

Insider Transactions at SL Green Realty

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SL Green Realty

In other news, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $233,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 37,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 105,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 52,912 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 42,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SLG stock opened at $40.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.74. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SL Green Realty has a 12-month low of $19.06 and a 12-month high of $49.83.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($5.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($6.96). The business had revenue of $221.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.80 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 50.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.271 per share. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.39%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

(Get Free Report

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.