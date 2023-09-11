Brokerages Set UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) PT at $82.00

Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UMBF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on UMB Financial from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 400 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $26,084.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,859,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,283,296.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $89,531.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,587.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total value of $26,084.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,859,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,283,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,318 shares of company stock worth $665,233. Corporate insiders own 9.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMBF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial by 646.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,596,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,655 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in UMB Financial by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,708,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,449 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,019,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,819,000 after purchasing an additional 528,715 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,184,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 847.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 485,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,542,000 after purchasing an additional 433,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $61.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.30. UMB Financial has a 12-month low of $50.68 and a 12-month high of $92.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $370.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.60 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 13.85%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.95%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

