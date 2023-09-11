Brokerages Set Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Price Target at $11.07

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.14.

A number of research firms have commented on VLY. StockNews.com began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded Valley National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Up 0.7 %

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $9.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.56.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $847.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.86 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 103.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 821.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 219.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

