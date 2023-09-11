Brokerages Set WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) PT at $47.40

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

WSFS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th.

NASDAQ WSFS opened at $38.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.03. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $29.59 and a 12 month high of $51.77.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 13,180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 664 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1,145.5% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in WSFS Financial by 385.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

