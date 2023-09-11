Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Shares Gap Down to $76.39

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $76.39, but opened at $74.55. Brunswick shares last traded at $75.51, with a volume of 165,036 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BC shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Brunswick from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.31.

Brunswick Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.57.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 21.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 3.6% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 5.4% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 10.3% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

