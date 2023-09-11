BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Acquires 972 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $224.30. 1,009,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,050,164. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.39 and its 200-day moving average is $204.72. The firm has a market cap of $218.24 billion, a PE ratio of 141.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,616,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total value of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,616,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brent Hyder sold 48,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.50, for a total transaction of $10,795,245.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,166,195 shares of company stock worth $249,318,692. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.86.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

