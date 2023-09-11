BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Cuts Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 973 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Paychex by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.12.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock valued at $26,789,753 over the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $120.29. 97,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,159. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.64 and a 200-day moving average of $113.91. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

