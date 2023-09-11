BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,726 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $11,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,562,950,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,287.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,507,271.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,149 shares of company stock worth $5,257,201. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MCD. Bank of America boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.33.

Read Our Latest Report on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $279.44. 350,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,331. The stock has a market cap of $203.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.