BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 2,539 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $14,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 293.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,773,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,166 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,893,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,229,731,000 after purchasing an additional 111,108 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,625,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,303,000 after purchasing an additional 358,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.50. 4,891,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,474,994. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.12 and its 200-day moving average is $182.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

