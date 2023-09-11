Bullseye Asset Management LLC Acquires 35,000 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) by 127.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Black Knight makes up about 1.8% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 212.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BKI. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Black Knight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

Black Knight Price Performance

NYSE BKI opened at $75.76 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.55. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a PEG ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.50.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $368.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.17 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.09%. Analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

