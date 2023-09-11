Bullseye Asset Management LLC Buys 23,586 Shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) by 1,169.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,586 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alkami Technology were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALKT. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alkami Technology by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,841,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,662,000 after acquiring an additional 92,155 shares during the last quarter. 52.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALKT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.89.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALKT stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 5.44. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $18.17.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.94 million. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 25.43% and a negative return on equity of 19.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkami Technology Profile

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

