Bullseye Asset Management LLC Has $4.89 Million Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet accounts for about 2.5% of Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLLI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $260,425.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,536,916. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.33, for a total value of $58,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.38, for a total value of $260,425.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,536,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,139 shares of company stock valued at $670,006. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $73.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.59 and its 200-day moving average is $63.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $44.72 and a one year high of $80.94.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $514.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OLLI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $63.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

