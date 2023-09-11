Bullseye Asset Management LLC Purchases 50,000 Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Bullseye Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Cantaloupe worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,501,000. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 100,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Cantaloupe by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,810,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 67,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,277,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 421,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Cantaloupe Stock Down 6.0 %

CTLP opened at $6.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $8.28. The stock has a market cap of $476.46 million, a PE ratio of -657.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $64.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTLP shares. TheStreet upgraded Cantaloupe from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. B. Riley started coverage on Cantaloupe in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cantaloupe in a research note on Thursday.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe Profile

(Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.