Bullseye Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 106.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Commerce Bank grew its position in Five9 by 5.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,060,000. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its position in Five9 by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 251.4% in the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 22,143 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Five9 alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 107,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $8,045,133.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Five9 news, CEO Michael Burkland sold 107,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $8,045,133.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,535.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $658,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 109,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,049,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,511 shares of company stock worth $14,784,983 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FIVN

Five9 Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $68.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of -56.97 and a beta of 0.76. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $93.30.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.12. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $222.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five9

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.