BV Financial, Inc.’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 11th (OTCMKTS:BVFL)

BV Financial’s (OTCMKTS:BVFL – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Monday, September 11th. BV Financial had issued 9,798,980 shares in its initial public offering on August 1st. The total size of the offering was $97,989,800 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.
BV Financial Trading Down 0.2 %
BV Financial stock opened at $9.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.17. BV Financial has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $35.00.
About BV Financial
