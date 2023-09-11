C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Shares Purchased by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 99.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,071 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of C3.ai worth $3,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter worth approximately $332,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in C3.ai by 27.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 923,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,987,000 after purchasing an additional 197,289 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 5,360.4% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth about $1,030,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson downgraded C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on C3.ai from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer started coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

C3.ai Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of AI stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.27. 5,799,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,761,350. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $48.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.49.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 27.70% and a negative net margin of 99.42%. The business had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,888. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 161,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,789,888. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 457,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $15,082,001.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 650,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,609.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 485,805 shares of company stock worth $16,242,668 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

See Also

