C3.ai (NYSE:AI) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Jaffray Companies from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a market perform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of C3.ai from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C3.ai presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.36.

C3.ai Price Performance

NYSE AI opened at $28.04 on Friday. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $10.16 and a 1 year high of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.07.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 99.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.70%. The business had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at C3.ai

In related news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $504,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 173,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,297,361.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other C3.ai news, Director Richard C. Levin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $504,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 173,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,297,361.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 4,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $152,426.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 314,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,354,430.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 485,805 shares of company stock valued at $16,242,668. Insiders own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C3.ai

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in C3.ai by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 923,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,987,000 after acquiring an additional 197,289 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in C3.ai by 5,360.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,030,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

Featured Stories

