CAE (TSE:CAE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.78

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$32.78 and last traded at C$32.46, with a volume of 14623 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$32.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CAE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.38.

Get CAE alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAE

CAE Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.97.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. CAE had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 6.62%. Equities research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 1.1734251 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CAE

(Get Free Report)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.