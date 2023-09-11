Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd Decreases Stake in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd cut its position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Free Report) by 60.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 565,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853,592 shares during the quarter. SciPlay accounts for 0.2% of Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $9,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCPL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SciPlay by 9,806.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in SciPlay in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of SciPlay by 1,671.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 6,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SciPlay alerts:

SciPlay Price Performance

Shares of SCPL stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.75. The stock had a trading volume of 42,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,215. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91. SciPlay Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.70 million. SciPlay had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.70%. On average, analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of SciPlay in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCPL

SciPlay Profile

(Free Report)

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.