Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Purchased by Zimmer Partners LP

Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 243.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,000 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Partners LP’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $18,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 24.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CNI traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.42. 530,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,666. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.82 and a 200 day moving average of $117.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5996 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CNI. Argus downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Canadian National Railway

About Canadian National Railway

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.