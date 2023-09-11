Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Stock Holdings Increased by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,563 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the first quarter worth $2,575,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,888,000 after buying an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 762,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,260,000 after buying an additional 22,984 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNI shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$171.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.71.

Shares of CNI traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.80. The stock had a trading volume of 326,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.06. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.79 and a 52 week high of $129.89.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.5996 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.92%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

