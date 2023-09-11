Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Acquired by Wahed Invest LLC

Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,503,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,846,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $988,417,000 after buying an additional 3,443,066 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,054.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,226,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $166,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,408 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3,940.8% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,639,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,478 shares in the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CP. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP stock traded up $1.25 on Monday, reaching $77.67. The company had a trading volume of 769,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,378. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.06 and its 200 day moving average is $78.78. The company has a market cap of $72.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $85.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1437 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.57%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

