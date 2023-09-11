Canfor (TSE:CFP) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.80

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$18.80 and last traded at C$18.57, with a volume of 12492 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, CIBC dropped their target price on Canfor from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Canfor Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78.

Canfor (TSE:CFP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.64) by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$1.45 billion for the quarter. Canfor had a negative return on equity of 6.89% and a negative net margin of 5.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Canfor Co. will post 1.4642599 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

