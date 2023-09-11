Cannell Capital LLC Has $29.83 Million Stock Holdings in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Cannell Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,786,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 156,903 shares during the quarter. North American Construction Group makes up approximately 5.8% of Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Cannell Capital LLC owned 6.76% of North American Construction Group worth $29,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of North American Construction Group by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in North American Construction Group by 114.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of North American Construction Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. 61.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on North American Construction Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Securities upgraded shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

North American Construction Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $623.66 million, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.48. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.65.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $144.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.31%.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

