Cannell Capital LLC Sells 72,686 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Cannell Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 727,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,686 shares during the quarter. Heritage-Crystal Clean comprises approximately 5.0% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $25,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCCI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 31,820 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth $9,111,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 84.7% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 522.7% during the 4th quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 42,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ HCCI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.86. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $47.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.25.
HCCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
