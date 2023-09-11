Cannell Capital LLC Sells 72,686 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Cannell Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 727,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,686 shares during the quarter. Heritage-Crystal Clean comprises approximately 5.0% of Cannell Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cannell Capital LLC’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $25,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCCI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 31,820 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth $9,111,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 84.7% in the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 522.7% during the 4th quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 42,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 35,620 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HCCI traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,671. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.86. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1-year low of $25.70 and a 1-year high of $47.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Heritage-Crystal Clean ( NASDAQ:HCCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.22 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HCCI

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

(Free Report)

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.