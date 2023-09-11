Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGCGet Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 30,857,474 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 18,538,453 shares.The stock last traded at $1.14 and had previously closed at $0.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGCGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $80.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.67 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 278.33% and a negative return on equity of 49.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 38,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $27,663.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 246,064 shares in the company, valued at $174,705.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 82,364 shares of company stock worth $52,586 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39,861 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Canopy Growth by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis and hemp-based products for recreational and medical purposes primarily in Canada, the United States, and Germany. It operates through two segments, Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products.

