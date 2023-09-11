Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Cantaloupe in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Cantaloupe from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

Shares of CTLP stock opened at $6.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $476.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.00 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $8.28.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $64.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cantaloupe will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices.

