Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Price Target to $21.00

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CXM. TheStreet lowered shares of Sprinklr from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.59.

Sprinklr Stock Up 2.0 %

Insider Transactions at Sprinklr

NYSE CXM opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 539.33, a PEG ratio of 41.12 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.01. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $16.68.

In other news, CRO Paul Ohls sold 25,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $344,749.44. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 706,382 shares in the company, valued at $9,578,539.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 17,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $249,951.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,029,131.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul Ohls sold 25,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $344,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 706,382 shares in the company, valued at $9,578,539.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,090,741 shares of company stock worth $15,860,547. Corporate insiders own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprinklr

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sprinklr by 37,314.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 60,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter worth about $11,368,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 1st quarter worth about $1,259,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sprinklr by 227.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 990,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,781,000 after purchasing an additional 687,969 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

