Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.40 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.96.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

FATE stock opened at $2.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.47. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $29.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.41% and a negative return on equity of 44.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 95.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Fate Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $25,029.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,311.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,846 shares of company stock worth $78,660. 5.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 49,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

