Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $40.98

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$40.98 and last traded at C$40.89, with a volume of 5633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$40.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPX has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$53.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 17th. CIBC dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Capital Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$50.36.

Capital Power Stock Up 1.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$40.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C($0.27). Capital Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of C$823.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital Power Co. will post 4.491731 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.13%.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.



