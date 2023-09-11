CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,238,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,418 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned 3.81% of CareMax worth $11,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMAX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in CareMax in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in CareMax in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of CareMax during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of CareMax by 42.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CareMax alerts:

CareMax Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMAX traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 100,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,757. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.72. CareMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.83 and a 52 week high of $7.83.

About CareMax

CareMax ( NASDAQ:CMAX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $224.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.87 million. CareMax had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. On average, research analysts expect that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

CareMax, Inc provides chronic disease management services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation; and services to children and adults through Medicaid programs, as well as through commercial insurance plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.