Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Shares Gap Up to $251.36

Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $251.36, but opened at $263.02. Carlisle Companies shares last traded at $271.92, with a volume of 151,894 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates cut Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.33.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 10.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $268.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.36.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.85 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total value of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 548 shares in the company, valued at $151,998.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $471,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $205,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $257,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at $9,790,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 10.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Further Reading

