Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Gates Capital Management Inc.

Gates Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,592,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,403 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global makes up approximately 4.4% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gates Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Carrier Global worth $164,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Carrier Global by 712.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330,140 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,034,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,402,000 after buying an additional 366,145 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 109.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,317,000 after buying an additional 5,694,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,414,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,337,000 after buying an additional 1,443,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

Carrier Global Stock Down 0.2 %

CARR stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,298,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,093,820. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $60.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total transaction of $403,702.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 6,817 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.22, for a total value of $403,702.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 164,450 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $9,743,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.