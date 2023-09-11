CCM Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 3,738 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,208 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 3.2% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in Microsoft by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $336.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total transaction of $16,860,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,301,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 26,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.37, for a total value of $8,778,426.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,941,369.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.20, for a total value of $16,860,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,084 shares in the company, valued at $198,301,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,049 shares of company stock valued at $38,195,619. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of MSFT traded up $3.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $337.91. 10,295,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,755,746. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $366.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The software giant reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $56.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.49 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 34.15%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Articles

