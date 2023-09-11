CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) is Gobi Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Gobi Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 835,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the quarter. CDW comprises 11.6% of Gobi Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gobi Capital LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $162,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of CDW by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in CDW by 2,757.1% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded down $1.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $211.09. The stock had a trading volume of 236,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,079. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.60. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.03%.

CDW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on CDW from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.00.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

